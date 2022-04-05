Racist graffiti in Sidney, North Saanich prompts police plea for help

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP officers are investigating multiple cases of graffiti and racist mischief to property in Sidney and North Saanich on Vancouver Island.

There has been a report of graffiti depicting sexual and anti-LGBTQ+ comments, as well as racist comments and drawings of swastikas spray-painted on buildings.

There is a difference between street art and the blatant defacing of property in a malicious way, said Cpl. Andres Sanchez with Sidney North Saanich RCMP.

“These acts do not represent the values our community holds toward any group.”

Mounties are asking the public to call them at 250-656-3931 with any information that may help identify those who are responsible.