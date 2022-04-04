Oxford County OPP arrest 23-year-old for sexual assault of a minor

Send this page to someone via email

Oxford County Ontario Provincial Police have charged a 23-year-old man from Mississauga for the sexual assault of a minor in Tillsonburg.

On March 27, police were contacted by a parent after finding their child with an unknown person.

The youth had connected with the person online and agreed to meet in person, police say.

Helal Nayef, 23, is facing 11 charges, including sexual assault of a person under the age of 16, invitation of sexual touching on a person under the age of 16, and luring a person under the age of 14 by means of telecommunication.

Nayef is also charged with sexual interference, operation of a motor vehicle without insurance, and failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario court of justice in Woodstock at a later date.