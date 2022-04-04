Couple and their 2 dogs injured in Nanaimo, B.C. hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Nanaimo RCMP is hoping the public can help them identify a hit-and-run suspect after two pedestrians and two dogs were struck.

Police said at 3:20 p.m. on Friday, March 4, Geoff, his wife June and their two dogs Marley and Taz were walking on Lorenzen Lane, located at the end of Superior Road.

Their last names are not being released due to safety concerns, police added.

The couple said they and their dogs had been hit by a black SUV that drove off after striking them.

Geoff said that they were walking single file along the shoulder of the road facing oncoming traffic with June in the rear. Both he and June had control of one dog each and the dogs were on a short leash.

Geoff said that without any advance warning a vehicle approached from behind and drove directly into June. The force of the collision pushed June into Geoff then all four of them fell into the ditch on their left. Geoff managed to crawl out to the roadway and saw that the suspect vehicle had stopped a short distance from them, police said.

Geoff then yelled for the driver to help but the vehicle sped off towards Superior Road. Minutes later Geoff flagged down another vehicle and had the driver call 911.

Police, Emergency Health Services and Lantzville Fire responded. June was triaged at the scene and transported to hospital.

She has “significant non-life-threatening injuries,” police said while Geoff was bruised.

One of their dogs was seriously injured and required surgery to repair one of its legs. The other dog suffered serious bruising, police added.

The suspect vehicle would be damaged on the driver’s side as pieces of the car were found at the scene, RCMP added.

Based on where they were walking and given that the driver actually stopped the vehicle after striking them, it is inconceivable that the driver did not realize what had transpired,” Const. Gary O’Brien of the Nanaimo RCMP said in a release.

If anyone has information on this incident, contact the Nanaimo RCMP non-emergency line at 250-754-2345, and quote file # 2022-7458.