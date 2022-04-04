Menu

Fire

Woman suffers critical injuries in St. Catharines apartment fire

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted April 4, 2022 10:42 am
Niagara Regional Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal have joined local investigators to determine the cause of an April 4, 2022 blaze that sent a woman to a trauma centre. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional Police say the Office of the Fire Marshal have joined local investigators to determine the cause of an April 4, 2022 blaze that sent a woman to a trauma centre. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Office of the Fire Marshal and police in St. Catharines are investigating a Sunday apartment fire that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition.

Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the blaze started on the third floor of a building near Ontario and Trafalgar streets around 6 p.m.

“Upon arrival, a consistent stream of thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of a third-storey window,” NRPS said in a release on Monday morning.

Read more: 2 injured after car comes off road and hits utility pole near Milton: police

“St. Catharines Fire Department entered the building and located an unconscious 61-year-old female inside the third-storey apartment.”

The seriously injured woman was flown by Ornge Air Ambulance to an out-of-region trauma centre after a brief stay at a local hospital.

The cause of the flames has not yet been determined.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
