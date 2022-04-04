Woman suffers critical injuries in St. Catharines apartment fire

The Office of the Fire Marshal and police in St. Catharines are investigating a Sunday apartment fire that sent a woman to hospital in critical condition.
Niagara Regional Police (NRPS) say the blaze started on the third floor of a building near Ontario and Trafalgar streets around 6 p.m.
“Upon arrival, a consistent stream of thick black smoke could be seen billowing out of a third-storey window,” NRPS said in a release on Monday morning.
“St. Catharines Fire Department entered the building and located an unconscious 61-year-old female inside the third-storey apartment.”
The seriously injured woman was flown by Ornge Air Ambulance to an out-of-region trauma centre after a brief stay at a local hospital.
The cause of the flames has not yet been determined.
Comments