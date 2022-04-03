Search for missing 7-year-old girl near Stanley, N.B. last seen Sunday morning

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP are looking for a seven-year-old girl who is missing from the community of English Settlement, near Stanley, N.B.

Emily Ross was last seen on English Settlement Road at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. RCMP said she was reported missing later in the day.

It’s believed Emily was walking outdoors with her sister and her Bernese Mountain Dog puppy. The dog is described as having a few black spots.

RCMP noted her sister has been located, however the dog has not been found.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Emily is described as being about four-feet-tall, with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red winter jacket.

Anyone with information should call Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300.

Emily Ross, 7, was last seen wearing a red winter jacket like the one pictured. Provided/RCMP