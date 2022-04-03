Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Search for missing 7-year-old girl near Stanley, N.B. last seen Sunday morning

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 3, 2022 4:13 pm
Emily Ross was last seen near English Settlement Road around 9:30 a.m. on April 3, 2022.
Emily Ross was last seen near English Settlement Road around 9:30 a.m. on April 3, 2022. Provided/RCMP

RCMP are looking for a seven-year-old girl who is missing from the community of English Settlement, near Stanley, N.B.

Emily Ross was last seen on English Settlement Road at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday. RCMP said she was reported missing later in the day.

It’s believed Emily was walking outdoors with her sister and her Bernese Mountain Dog puppy. The dog is described as having a few black spots.

RCMP noted her sister has been located, however the dog has not been found.

“Police have followed up on several leads to try and locate her, but have so far been unsuccessful. Police and her family are concerned for her wellbeing,” RCMP wrote in a news release.

Trending Stories

Emily is described as being about four-feet-tall, with light brown hair. She was last seen wearing a red winter jacket.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information should call Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300.

Emily Ross, 7, was last seen wearing a red winter jacket like the one pictured.
Emily Ross, 7, was last seen wearing a red winter jacket like the one pictured. Provided/RCMP
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
missing person tagMissing Child tagKeswick RCMP tagNB missing child tagNB missing person tagRCMP missing child tagRCMP missing girl tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers