Okanagan weather: April showers ease mid-week

Send this page to someone via email

Monday offers a damp and chilly start to the first full week of April, with temperatures struggling to reach double digits for much of the day.

Conditions improve slightly on Tuesday, with the previous day’s heavy rains turning into only a chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. Drier patches will become more dominant as a daytime high of around 10 C gets reached.

A return to sunshine is expected on Wednesday as afternoon temperatures return to double digits before clouds roll back in to finish the week.

Daytime highs will soar back into the mid-teens both Thursday and Friday with a chance of showers on Friday.

A cool down is expected for the second weekend of April with mostly cloudy skies and a chance of showers.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

Advertisement