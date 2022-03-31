3 people dead following collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say.

According to a tweet by Toronto police, emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians struck.

At the time of the tweet, police indicated there were very serious injuries with some victims without vital signs.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was travelling at a high rate of speed through the intersection.

The vehicle also hit a parked flatbead truck. The driver was possibly ejected from a vehicle.

A paramedic spokesperson confirmed to Global News that three people were pronounced dead on scene.

The age and gender of both the pedestrians and the driver have not been released.

It is unclear how the collision occurred at this time. Roads in the area remain closed as police investigate the cause of the collision.

More to come.