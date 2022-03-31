Menu

Traffic

3 people dead following collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 6:44 pm
Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto's Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say. View image in full screen
Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto's Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say. Adam Dabrowski / Global News

Three people are dead following a collision in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood, paramedics say.

According to a tweet by Toronto police, emergency crews were called to the area of Lake Shore Boulevard West and Superior Avenue shortly after 5:30 p.m. for reports of two pedestrians struck.

Read more: Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Vaughan, Ont: police

At the time of the tweet, police indicated there were very serious injuries with some victims without vital signs.

According to police, the vehicle that struck the pedestrians was travelling at a high rate of speed through the intersection.

The vehicle also hit a parked flatbead truck. The driver was possibly ejected from a vehicle.

A paramedic spokesperson confirmed to Global News that three people were pronounced dead on scene.

Read more: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

The age and gender of both the pedestrians and the driver have not been released.

It is unclear how the collision occurred at this time. Roads in the area remain closed as police investigate the cause of the collision.

More to come. 

