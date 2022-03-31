Menu

Politics

Conservative party says membership data is safe after reports of alleged hack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 31, 2022 2:11 pm
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. View image in full screen
A man is silhouetted walking past a Conservative Party logo before the opening of the Party's national convention in Halifax on Thursday, August 23, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese. DBC

The Conservative Party of Canada says it’s confident data about its members has not been compromised following reports of an alleged breach.

A spokeswoman for Jean Charest’s leadership campaign said Wednesday it was informed that several people received emails from the camp suggesting they had made donations, when in fact they had not.

Read more: Jean Charest says he can win. But what do Conservatives want to hear?

Michelle Coates Mather says the campaign determined someone had used their website to make false pledges using IP addresses from Ukraine.

Later in the day the incident was publicized on Twitter by a Conservative strategist and campaigner, who shared their experience and warned members that data had been stolen.

Coates Mather calls what happened “an obvious attempt to create chaos” that would not be tolerated.

Read more: Jean Charest says Conservatives are ‘divided,’ must unite to provide ‘national vision’

She says the campaign notified those who were affected and also told the party’s leadership election organizing committee.

Party executive director Wayne Benson said in a statement the Conservatives take the matter seriously and would investigate any possible misuse of party data.

He also expressed confidence that internal membership data hadn’t been compromised.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Conservative Party tagConservative Party of Canada tagData Breach tagCanada Politics tagJean Charest tagconservative party data breach tagconservative party hack tagJean Charest canada tag

