Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police investigating alleged indecent act in St. Jacobs

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2022 10:39 am
Welcome sign to St. Jacobs on King Street North. View image in full screen
Welcome sign to St. Jacobs on King Street North. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say they are on the lookout for a man who was allegedly spotted performing an indecent act in St. Jacobs on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of King Street North and Spring Street.

Read more: Waterloo police warning public about theft of bylaw officer’s jacket

They say the man was last spotted near the Grand River Transit bus stop located at King Street North and Cedar Street East.

Trending Stories

Police describe the suspect as being around 50 to 65 years old, five feet eight inches tall, and with an average build. He was reported to be wearing a grey toque, a medical mask, a multi-colour jacket and green or grey pants. He was also said to be carrying multiple bags.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police seize 20K worth of illegal drugs during traffic stop in Cambridge

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo news tagKitchener news tagWaterloo Regional Police tagWaterloo crime tagWoolwich news tagWoolwich crime tagSt Jacobs crime tagSt. Jacobs news tagCedar Street St Jacobs tagCedar Street Woolwich tagKing Street St Jacobs tagKing Street Woolwich tagSpring Street St Jacobs tagSpring Street Woolwich tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers