Waterloo police investigating alleged indecent act in St. Jacobs

Waterloo Regional Police say they are on the lookout for a man who was allegedly spotted performing an indecent act in St. Jacobs on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2:15 p.m. near the intersection of King Street North and Spring Street.

They say the man was last spotted near the Grand River Transit bus stop located at King Street North and Cedar Street East.

Police describe the suspect as being around 50 to 65 years old, five feet eight inches tall, and with an average build. He was reported to be wearing a grey toque, a medical mask, a multi-colour jacket and green or grey pants. He was also said to be carrying multiple bags.

They are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.