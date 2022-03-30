Menu

Weather

Environment Canada warns of freezing rain for London, Ont. area

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted March 30, 2022 7:59 am
A mix of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets is possible on Wednesday morning through to the early afternoon, according to Environment Canada. View image in full screen
A mix of snow, freezing rain and ice pellets is possible on Wednesday morning through to the early afternoon, according to Environment Canada. Paul Chiasson / The Canadian Press

Things may get slippery in London, Ont., on Wednesday thanks to an oncoming weather system that has prompted a statement from Environment Canada.

In a special weather statement that covers London, Parkhill and eastern Middlesex County, forecasters warned that a mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and snow is possible Wednesday morning through to the early afternoon.

This mix of precipitation is expected to change to rain by late Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada said.

The national weather agency said that “at this time, there remains considerable uncertainty regarding the timing and amount of freezing rain.”

Roads, parking lots, sidewalks and other surfaces may become slippery as a result, Environment Canada said.

