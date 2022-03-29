SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

B.C. man heading to Ukraine to assist defence against Russian invasion

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted March 29, 2022 8:19 pm
Click to play video: 'Kelowna man heading to Ukraine to assist against Russian invasion' Kelowna man heading to Ukraine to assist against Russian invasion
Kelowna man heading to Ukraine to assist against Russian invasion

A Kelowna, B.C., resident says he’s heading to Ukraine to assist in the defence of the country amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

The man said he served six years in the French Foreign Legion, including multiple deployments to Africa.

Read more: ‘Illusion of safety’ shattered for Ukrainian woman living in Kelowna, B.C.

Global News is not identifying the man for safety reasons.

“I’m heading to Ukraine to fight the Russians,” the man told Global News on Tuesday.

“I have a lot of former colleagues and friends who I served with who are Ukrainian, they live in Ukraine. I’ve spoken with them, I’ve talked with them, I see what’s happening. I can’t let my old buddies fight by themselves, I have to go help them.”

The man also said as a trained soldier, he feels a moral duty to help keep Ukraine from being occupied.

“At the end of the day, there is no moral questioning about this war. It is an aggressor trying to defeat and bully a weaker country, who did nothing wrong and didn’t ask for this. So I feel its my moral duty to do something. I can’t stand by and do nothing,” said the Kelowna man.

The man will be leaving Kelowna to Ukraine shortly. He says he will be part of the Norman Brigade, a coalition of volunteers that is working extremely close with the Ukrainian Military.

Read more: Kelowna Stands With Ukraine tops $140,000 in monetary donations

Also helping the effort in Ukraine is Kelowna’s Bonnie Penner.

She has started a non-profit that supports democratic freedoms, and will be raising funds for Ukraine.

“The funds we’ve raised to date are going to the gentlemen that are off to Ukraine, it will also be going to refugees that are coming to Canada and medical supplies and body armour,” said Penner, the Bravery Foundation’s founder.

The Bravery Foundation will continue to raise money for medical supplies.

It’s asking any potential donors to visit its website.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna residents honour victims of Russian invasion at candlelight vigil' Kelowna residents honour victims of Russian invasion at candlelight vigil
Kelowna residents honour victims of Russian invasion at candlelight vigil
