Crime

SIU ends investigation into injuries sustained by London woman who jumped from balcony

By Matthew Trevithick 980 CFPL
Posted March 29, 2022 4:38 pm
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. View image in full screen
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. Nakita Krucker/Toronto Star via Getty Images

The province’s police watchdog says it’s terminating an investigation into injuries sustained by a London woman last month who fractured both of her arms after jumping from an apartment balcony.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says London police responded to an apartment building on Lyle Street on the night of Feb. 5 for reports of a domestic disturbance.

“Realizing that the police were outside the apartment door, and not wanting to be arrested for contravening the terms of a release order, the woman fled to the balcony and jumped to the ground below,” the agency said in a statement.

Read more: Police watchdog investigates arrest in east London, Ont.

The woman fractured both of her arms in the fall and was arrested a short time later inside her apartment, which was located nearby, the SIU said.

Trending Stories
The SIU says its preliminary review found that police were not in her “immediate vicinity” when she made her way to the balcony and then jumped. The agency says its preliminary investigation included the review of a video which captured the events.

As a result, there was nothing to investigate in regards to potential criminal liability involving police, the SIU said.

According to the SIU, six investigations remain ongoing involving the London Police Service, with the oldest dating back to August of 2020, the agency’s website says.

Click to play video: 'Body recovered from car submerged in Lake Ontario' Body recovered from car submerged in Lake Ontario
Body recovered from car submerged in Lake Ontario
