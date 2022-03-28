Peel police investigating after pedestrian struck and killed in Mississauga

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Peel police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed Monday evening in Mississauga.

Officers from the Peel Regional Police responded to a call around 8:24 p.m. in the Dundas Street and Neilco Court area.

In a tweet, police said they found a pedestrian in “life-threatening” condition after being hit by a car.

Peel paramedics told Global News the pedestrian, an adult man, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not transported to hospital.

Police said he died as a result of the injuries he sustained.

Data from the Peel Regional Police crime statistics dashboard shows 15 pedestrians died in collisions in 2020, up from nine in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver and their vehicle remain at the scene and road closures are in place, police said.

The force’s major collisions bureau is attending the scene and will take over the investigation.

Police asked witnesses to contact them with information.

2:38 5 dead after Brampton house fire, including 3 children 5 dead after Brampton house fire, including 3 children