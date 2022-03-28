Menu

Comments

Crime

Quebec police watchdog investigating after man murdered at factory

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 28, 2022 7:21 pm
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the homicide of a Lac-Mégantic man. Monday, March 28, 2022. View image in full screen
Quebec's police watchdog is investigating the homicide of a Lac-Mégantic man. Monday, March 28, 2022. Stock photo/Global News

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a 36-year-old man was murdered at a factory in Lac-Megantic, Que., about 250 kilometres east of Montreal.

The watchdog, called Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, issued a news release Monday stating an employee of an insurance company called provincial police on March 18, 2022, about one of her clients.

Read more: Police watchdog probes 3rd Montreal case in 24 hours after 2 teens killed in police chase

She said her client had uttered disturbing remarks and had threatened to assault someone.

On March 21, 2022, the client showed up to his workplace and allegedly stabbed a 36-year-old man to death.

Read more: ‘Why three bullets?’: Family of Black Quebec man shot dead by police wants answers

The watchdog dispatched five investigators to the file and says the homicide investigation will be led by the Montreal police.

Montreal police said Monday they are investigating the death of Alexandre Giroux, 36, who was stabbed at the Tafisa particleboard manufacturing facility in Lac-Megantic on March 21.

Click to play video: 'Police watchdog’s statement after Montreal man’s death lacked transparency, impartiality: Judge' Police watchdog’s statement after Montreal man’s death lacked transparency, impartiality: Judge
