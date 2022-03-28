Quebec police watchdog investigating after man murdered at factory

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec’s police watchdog is investigating after a 36-year-old man was murdered at a factory in Lac-Megantic, Que., about 250 kilometres east of Montreal.

The watchdog, called Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, issued a news release Monday stating an employee of an insurance company called provincial police on March 18, 2022, about one of her clients.

She said her client had uttered disturbing remarks and had threatened to assault someone.

On March 21, 2022, the client showed up to his workplace and allegedly stabbed a 36-year-old man to death.

The watchdog dispatched five investigators to the file and says the homicide investigation will be led by the Montreal police.

Montreal police said Monday they are investigating the death of Alexandre Giroux, 36, who was stabbed at the Tafisa particleboard manufacturing facility in Lac-Megantic on March 21.