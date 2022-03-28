Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Niagara police investigating after collision between vehicle, transport truck in Fort Erie, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 5:52 pm
A Niagara police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Niagara police vehicle. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are investigating after a vehicle collided with a transport truck in Fort Erie, Ont. 

Niagara police told Global News the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Bowen and Pettit roads.

Officers said the passenger vehicle had two people in it at the time of the collision and was forced from the roadway.

Read more: Woman injured after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Police said both adults were extracted from the car and treated by Niagara Paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, one of the vehicle’s occupants suffered “life-threatening” injuries.

Trending Stories

Officers said Ornge Air Ambulance has been requested.

Police said the other person suffered “undetermined” injuries.

Read more: Police investigating after barrier collision in Vaughan leaves man dead

It was not immediately known whether the the transport truck driver was injured.

According to police, the Queen Elizabeth Way off ramps at Bowen Road are closed.

Officers are asking the public to find alternate routes.

More to come…

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagCollision tagTraffic tagNiagara police tagFort Erie tagpettit Road tagbowen road tagtruck vehicle collision tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers