Niagara police investigating after collision between vehicle, transport truck in Fort Erie, Ont.

Police are investigating after a vehicle collided with a transport truck in Fort Erie, Ont.
Niagara police told Global News the collision occurred just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Bowen and Pettit roads.
Officers said the passenger vehicle had two people in it at the time of the collision and was forced from the roadway.
Police said both adults were extracted from the car and treated by Niagara Paramedics.
According to police, one of the vehicle’s occupants suffered “life-threatening” injuries.
Officers said Ornge Air Ambulance has been requested.
Police said the other person suffered “undetermined” injuries.
It was not immediately known whether the the transport truck driver was injured.
According to police, the Queen Elizabeth Way off ramps at Bowen Road are closed.
Officers are asking the public to find alternate routes.
