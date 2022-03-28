Police search for suspect after 16-year-old sexually assaulted in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police are searching for a man after a sexual assault that allegedly took place Sunday in the area of Toronto’s Queen Street East.

In a press release, Toronto police said a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted around 6:15 a.m. Sunday by a man described as 35 to 40 years of age.

The alleged incident took place in the area of Ashdale Avenue and Queen Street East.

Police said the man is “average build” and around five-foot-nine-inches tall. He had brown skin, dark eyes and a South Asian accent, according to police.

He was wearing a dark motorcycle helmet, dark shoes and possibly a grey jacket at the time of the attack, the press release said.

Police asked anyone with information to get in touch with them or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.