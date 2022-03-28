Saskatchewan government launches new Student Ambassador Program

Send this page to someone via email

On Monday, the province launched its Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program, which it calls “a key component” of the new International Education Strategy.

The province said the strategy will allow students studying abroad and international students studying in Saskatchewan, to receive specialized training to become global citizens and ambassadors of the province.

In addition, the program will support the promotion of the province’s post-secondary education institutions, helping students build partnerships with institutions around the world and enhance opportunities in areas, such as research and student exchange.

The Saskatchewan government said the goal of the program is to have student ambassadors promote the province as a destination of choice to study, live, work, do business and raise a family.

“The Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program supports Saskatchewan’s Growth Plan by building the province’s brand around the world by connecting students to international opportunities and equipping the next generation of students with global experiences,” Advanced Education Minister Gene Makowsky said.

“These experiences can be used to innovate and grow Saskatchewan’s economy,” the education minister added.

The Ministry of Advanced Education is partnering with the province’s post-secondary education institutions to deliver specialized training for student ambassadors registered in this program through two key pathways.

The first one is through an Outbound Mobility Pathway, which will allow registered Saskatchewan students to receive training about cultural expectations when studying abroad, along with Saskatchewan-specific promotional teachings and resources.

The second is through an Inbound Mobility Pathway, in which registered international students will be provided with academic and cultural experiences, such as campus tours and historical teachings along with Saskatchewan-specific promotional teachings and resources.

“This exciting collaboration between the government and post-secondary sector gives domestic and international students opportunities to be global and cultural ambassadors,” University of Saskatchewan’s International Partnerships Specialist Shirley Zhou said.

“By expanding their horizons, participants will be positioned to succeed in the global economy and develop leadership the world needs,” she added.

“Our students represent the very best of our university and province and have long served as informal ambassadors beyond our provincial borders both during their studies and after graduation,” University of Regina President and Vice-Chancellor Dr. Jeff Keshen said.

“Saskatchewan Polytechnic is pleased to support the Student Ambassador Program,” Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO Dr. Larry Rosia said.

The province adds that a variety of supports are accessible to inbound and outbound students through their institution, including the Saskatchewan Innovation and Opportunity Scholarship.

The scholarship provides funding to students studying abroad, as well as international students studying in the province.

Interested students can apply to the Saskatchewan Student Ambassador Program as part of their student mobility application through the designated post-secondary institution of their choice.

Once student have completed the program, they will receive a certificate. For more information on the program, click here.

