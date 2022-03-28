Two arrested after alleged stabbing at Saint John bar

Saint John police say they arrested two men after a 19-year-old was allegedly stabbed at a bar early on Sunday.
Police say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Prince William Street in the city.
According to the release, the 19-year-old man sustained “serious, but not life-threatening injuries.”
Shortly after, officers arrested a 23-year-old and 24-year-old in connection with the alleged stabbing.
The two men were released from custody on conditions, and are set to appear in court on June 23.
