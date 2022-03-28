Menu

Crime

Two arrested after alleged stabbing at Saint John bar

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 9:50 am
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global New Brunswick.

Saint John police say they arrested two men after a 19-year-old was allegedly stabbed at a bar early on Sunday.

Police say the incident happened just after 1 a.m. on Prince William Street in the city.

According to the release, the 19-year-old man sustained “serious, but not life-threatening injuries.”

Read more: Police investigate armed robbery, assault during ‘busy night’ in Moncton area

Shortly after, officers arrested a 23-year-old and 24-year-old in connection with the alleged stabbing.

The two men were released from custody on conditions, and are set to appear in court on June 23.

