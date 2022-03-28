Menu

Crime

Window smashed with brick during break-in at Halifax photo shop

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted March 28, 2022 8:20 am
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

Halifax police say someone reported a man smashing a window with a brick at a business on Vernon Street in Halifax.

The incident happened at Atlantic Photo Supply just after 11:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said a witness saw a man throw a brick at the window and enter the store. The witness said he left the store carrying a product, which police said is worth several thousands of dollars.

“The description of the suspect was limited due to the lighting conditions, ” read the release, “but the man is described as wearing all dark clothing with his hood up and with gloves on.”

The suspect has not been located as of early Monday morning according to police, and the investigation is in early stages.

Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: March 28' Global News Morning Halifax: March 28

 

