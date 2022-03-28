Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Weekly survey: Will Taylor Hawkins’ death mean the end of the Foo Fighters?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted March 28, 2022 8:00 am
(L-R) Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters perform onstage during Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 28, 2019. View image in full screen
(L-R) Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters perform onstage during Rock in Rio festival at the Olympic Park, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 28, 2019. Mauro Pimentel / AFP via Getty Images

The tragic death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkin has hit very, very hard. Next to Dave Grohl, he was the most visible and most beloved member of the Foo Fighters. He was well-respected within the music community as both a man and a musician. His personality contributed an incalculable amount of energy and positivity to the band. And most importantly, he was Dave’s best, best, BEST friend. How can anyone like that ever be replaced?

Now he’s gone. And the circumstances of his death, well…

Trending Stories

The Foo Fighters had so much planned for 2022 and beyond. They were at the top of their game and were one of the biggest and most successful rock bands on the planet. I can’t even imagine what Dave and the rest of the group are going through. It’s Kurt all over again, not just for him but also for Pat Smear, who was a touring member of Nirvana back in 1994.

Story continues below advertisement

So now what? Only time will tell, but fans are right to be very concerned. What do you think?  https://twitter.com/alancross/status/1508087989989220356

© 2022 Corus Radio, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Death tagDrug Overdose tagFuture tagFoo Fighters tagDave Grohl tagTaylor Hawkins tagPat Smear tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers