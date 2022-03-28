Weekly survey: Will Taylor Hawkins’ death mean the end of the Foo Fighters?

The tragic death of Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkin has hit very, very hard. Next to Dave Grohl, he was the most visible and most beloved member of the Foo Fighters. He was well-respected within the music community as both a man and a musician. His personality contributed an incalculable amount of energy and positivity to the band. And most importantly, he was Dave’s best, best, BEST friend. How can anyone like that ever be replaced?

Now he’s gone. And the circumstances of his death, well…

The Foo Fighters had so much planned for 2022 and beyond. They were at the top of their game and were one of the biggest and most successful rock bands on the planet. I can’t even imagine what Dave and the rest of the group are going through. It’s Kurt all over again, not just for him but also for Pat Smear, who was a touring member of Nirvana back in 1994.

So now what? Only time will tell, but fans are right to be very concerned. What do you think? https://twitter.com/alancross/status/1508087989989220356