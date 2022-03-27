Eastbound lanes of Hwy 401 at Dixon Road blocked over weather-related collisions: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

All lanes of Highway 401 eastbound at Dixon Road are blocked, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.

In a series of tweets just after 9 a.m. Sunday morning, the OPP Highway Safety Division said the lanes were blocked “due to icy roads that resulted in multiple crashes.”

Police said this included a “jack-knifed transport truck,” and a “rolled over truck and trailer” near Highway 409.

In an update just before 9:30 a.m., police said Ministry of Transportation salters and snowplows had arrived on scene and were working to remove the ice before the lanes could re-open.

Police said no injuries had been reported.

Update: MTO salter and plows have arrives on #Hwy401 EB lanes near Dixon Rd. Working on having the ice removed prior to reopening lanes. pic.twitter.com/9OZJXTma2H — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) March 27, 2022