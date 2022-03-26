Menu

Traffic

4 people rushed to hospital after morning crash on Deerfoot Trail

By Radana Williams Global News
Posted March 26, 2022 4:31 pm
Investigators were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail on March 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Investigators were on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Trail on March 26, 2022. Global News

Calgary police believe alcohol may have played a role in an early morning crash that sent four people to hospital.

The two-vehicle collision, which included a taxi, happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, just south of 32 Avenue N.E.

EMS said one woman was in potentially life-threatening condition, while another woman and two men were stable when they were all taken to Foothills Hospital.

Deerfoot Trail was closed for several hours, but reopened around 10 a.m.

