4 people rushed to hospital after morning crash on Deerfoot Trail

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police believe alcohol may have played a role in an early morning crash that sent four people to hospital.

The two-vehicle collision, which included a taxi, happened around 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail, just south of 32 Avenue N.E.

EMS said one woman was in potentially life-threatening condition, while another woman and two men were stable when they were all taken to Foothills Hospital.

Deerfoot Trail was closed for several hours, but reopened around 10 a.m.

Related News Motorcyclist dead after being struck by vehicle on Calgary’s Deerfoot Trail