Crime

Toronto man arrested following bank robbery in Bobcaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 25, 2022 4:40 pm
OPP View image in full screen
A Toronto man is facing charges following a robbery at a bank in Bobcaygeon, Ont., on March 23, 2022. Global News file

A Toronto man faces robbery and theft charges in connection to two incidents in the village of Bobcaygeon, Ont., Wednesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 10 a.m. officers were dispatched to a reported robbery at the Bank of Montreal on Bolton Street in Bobcaygeon.

Read more: Arrest made following robbery in Bobcaygeon: City of Kawartha Lakes OPP

Police say officers promptly located and arrested the suspect not far from the scene.

Investigators determined the same suspect was also involved in a theft at a business on East Street South in the village.

Justin Kray-Kerr, 27, of Toronto has been charged with robbery with violence, theft under $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply with a release order – other than to attend court.

He was remanded into custody and is to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Lindsay at a later date, OPP said Friday afternoon.

