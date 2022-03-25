Penticton mailboxes hit by sparkler bomb, car

Send this page to someone via email

A sparkler bomb and some less-than-ideal driving wreaked havoc on some Penticton mailboxes, prompting Mounties to investigate.

A suspicious-looking item was found around 2 p.m. March 21 at the mailboxes near the intersection of Grand Oro Road and White Lake Road in Twins Lakes, police said.

“Penticton RCMP responded and called for assistance from the RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit who attended, examined and safely disposed of the suspicious item,” Sgt. Andrew Baylis said in a press release.

“The item was determined to be a homemade firework commonly called a ‘sparkler bomb’ which produces a large flame, looking like an oversized sparkler.”

Baylis said it appeared someone had attempted to ignite the device but had failed.

Just two days later, on March 23 at around 8 a.m., the same mailboxes were damaged. Baylis said the mailboxes had appeared to have now been struck by a vehicle.

Witnesses or anyone with information can call Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.