COVID-19: 23 inpatients, 172 staff cases at LHSC as new outbreak declared at Victoria Hospital

Summary: Officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 102 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no deaths.

At London Health Sciences Centre, 23 inpatients with COVID-19 are being cared for as of Wednesday. Of those, five or fewer are in adult critical care.

LHSC reported 172 active staff cases on Wednesday, up from 167 the day before. An outbreak was declared at Victoria Hospital in B91 Ortho Trauma.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre reported on Wednesday that it was caring for 23 inpatients with COVID-19, an increase of one from the day before.

Of those, five or fewer are in adult critical care or intensive care, a figure unchanged.

LHSC says five or fewer of its COVID-19 inpatients are in Children’s Hospital, while zero are in pediatric critical care, also unchanged.

Nine of the 22 COVID-19 inpatients are being treated for COVID-19, while 14 were admitted for other reasons but were later found to have an incidental infection.

At least 172 staff at LHSC are positive with COVID-19 as of Wednesday, up five from Tuesday and 13 from Monday.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care London, there are 76 health-care workers with active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, and one patient or resident case involving Parkwood Institute Main Building.

Cases and testing

Note: Due to changes in eligibility for PCR testing, daily case counts are not considered a fully reliable reflection of COVID-19 activity in the region.

On Wednesday, the MLHU reported no new COVID-19-related deaths and 102 additional lab-confirmed cases.

The most recent death reported by the health unit was on Saturday, involving a woman in her 80s who was unvaccinated. Nine deaths have been reported in the region this month.

According to the health unit, 33,317 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported since the start of the pandemic, of which 659 are currently active (an increase of 15). At least 32,302 have resolved (an increase of 90), and a total of 356 deaths have been reported.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 17.5 per cent as of the week of March 6, up from 11.5 the week prior.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit says individuals who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should consider themselves to be positive for COVID-19 and self-isolate.

The health unit has provided information on what to do if you develop symptoms, test positive on a rapid test or PCR test or have been exposed to someone who has tested positive.

Outbreaks

One new outbreak has been declared by LHSC, located in B91 Ortho Trauma at Victoria Hospital.

The outbreak is linked to eight staff cases and fewer than five patient cases.

It’s one of two outbreaks currently active within the organization. The other, declared Feb. 28 at University Hospital in U8 General Surgery-100/200/300, is linked to 17 staff and 13 patient cases.

LHSC updates its outbreak data on Wednesdays unless an outbreak is declared or resolved.

Outside of LHSC, two outbreaks have been declared involving local long-term care or retirement homes.

The outbreaks involve Horizon Place (facility-wide) and Village of Glendale Crossing (Lambeth floor) and were both declared active on Tuesday.

Outbreaks also remain active at the following institutions:

Chelsey Park, fourth floor – A, B and C wings, declared March 4

Chelsey Park Retirement Community, facility-wide, declared March 4

Dearness Home, 5E, declared March 20

Longworth Retirement Residence, first and second floors, declared March 17

Middlesex Health Alliance (Four Counties – acute care nursing unit), declared March 12

Vaccinations

New vaccination data was released Tuesday by the health unit, covering a time period up to the end of the day on March 19.

As of that date, the health unit says 90.9 per cent of residents age five and older have had at least one dose, up from 90.8 per cent a week prior. Two-dose coverage for those five and older is not 87.9 per cent, up from 87.7 per cent.

View image in full screen Vaccination coverage as of March 19, 2022, for residents in the MLHU’s region. via the Middlesex-London Health Unit

For third doses, 50.8 per cent of people five and older have received a booster, up from 50.5 per cent a week earlier. Note that those aged 12 to 17 only became eligible for a third dose as of Feb. 18 and those under 12 are still not eligible.

For children aged five to 11, first-dose coverage stands at 60.6 per cent, up from 60.1 per cent a week earlier, while 46 per cent have had two doses, up from 44.4 per cent.

Further information on vaccination in the MLHU’s region, as well as other COVID-19-related information, can be found on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

Ontario reported 611 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 174 in intensive care Wednesday.

That’s compared with 639 hospitalizations and 179 people in ICUs Tuesday.

Fourteen more COVID-19 deaths were also reported.

Ontario also reported 2,149 new cases of COVID-19, but the province’s top doctor has said the actual number is likely 10 times higher than the daily log, since access to PCR testing is restricted.

About seven per cent of Ontario’s long-term care homes are reporting active outbreaks.

The province isn’t reporting COVID-19 cases in schools, but no schools were closed for operational reasons as students returned from March break.

Elgin and Oxford

One new COVID-19-related death has been reported by Southwestern Public Health.

The death involved a man in his 70s from St. Thomas, health officials said, adding the death was not related to an outbreak. No other information was provided.

The health unit also reported 57 additional lab-confirmed cases on Wednesday. The health unit issues COVID-19 updates on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, barring holidays.

Six people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the health unit says, unchanged from the day before. One is in intensive care.

The test positivity rate for the week of March 6 was 15.2 per cent, up from 10.4 per cent the week prior. Updated figures are expected this week.

SWPH reported on Wednesday:

11,725 cases (an increase of 57 from Monday’s report. The health unit says one previously confirmed case was removed from the pandemic total after data cleaning)

213 active cases (an increase of 10)

11,358 resolved cases (an increase of 45; note that SWPH clears all cases after 10 days regardless of outcome)

154 total deaths to date (an increase of one)

Three active institutional outbreaks are ongoing in the region, the health unit says, an increase of two from Monday.

Two of the outbreaks, however, were declared earlier this month, but only now appear on the health unit’s pandemic dashboard.

The active outbreaks are located at the following institutions:

Aylmer Retirement Residence, declared March 20 involving three resident cases (previously unreported)

Chartwell Oxford Gardens in Woodstock, declared March 2 involving 10 resident and three staff cases

Park Place Retirement Home in Woodstock, declared March 10 involving five resident cases (previously unreported)

As of March 21, 81.2 per cent of people age five and older in the region had received two doses of the vaccine (up from 81.1 per cent on March 16), while 83.7 per cent had at least one dose (unchanged).

Further information on where and how to get vaccinated can be found on the health unit’s website. The health unit encouraged people to join its Same-Day Vaccination List, which offers any leftover doses due to cancellations or no-shows.

Huron and Perth

Huron Perth Public Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and zero COVID-19 patients in hospital on Wednesday.

The health unit has reported 64 additional lab-confirmed cases since Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 6,051. At least 95 deaths have been reported.

For the week of March 6, the test positivity rate was 11.8 per cent, up from 7.9 per cent a week prior.

HPPH says there have been 786 cases in total among health-care workers since the pandemic began, an increase of 17 from Monday.

There are currently five active outbreaks:

Listowel Memorial Hospital, declared March 12 and involving nine patients and one staff member (unchanged)

Spruce Lodge long-term care home in Stratford, declared March 12, involving 15 residents and 12 staff (an increase of nine and eight from Monday)

Goderich Place retirement home in Goderich, declared March 14, involving 11 residents and five staff members (one more resident case from Monday)

Harbour Hill Retirement Suites in Goderich, declared March 17, involving two resident cases and one staff case (unchanged)

an unidentified outbreak at a congregate living facility

As of March 14, 84.2 per cent of residents aged five and older have had at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose while 81.1 per cent have received two.

Third-dose coverage stands at 52.5 per cent of those five and older. It should be noted, however, that those under the age of 12 are not yet eligible for a third dose, and those aged 12 to 17 only became eligible for a booster dose as of Feb. 18.

Information on how and where to get a vaccine can be found on the health unit’s website.

Sarnia and Lambton

One new COVID-19-related death was reported on Wednesday by Lambton Public Health. Details about the death were not immediately available.

It brings the region’s death total to 133 during the pandemic.

The health unit releases new case information on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

In addition to the death, officials also say 32 additional lab-confirmed cases had been reported since Monday, bringing the pandemic total to 10,184 cases.

Fewer than five patients were in hospital with confirmed COVID-19 on Wednesday, Bluewater Health reported, unchanged from a day earlier. Of those, fewer than five are in the ICU, also unchanged.

The region’s ICU occupancy stood at 38 per cent for the week of March 13-19, the same as the week before, Lambton Public Health reported.

Only one congregate setting outbreak is active as of Wednesday, located at Vision Nursing Home in Sarnia. It was declared March 7 and involves 11 resident cases and five staff or visitor cases.

The health unit says the region’s test positivity stood at 13.6 per cent as of the week of March 6, up from 11.6 the week prior.

Among area residents aged five and older, 83 per cent have had at least one dose of vaccine, 80 per cent have had two doses and 49 per cent have had a third dose. Note that those under 12 are not currently eligible for a third dose.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments or find information on vaccine availability at pharmacies using the health unit’s registration page. People can also contact the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

— with files from Global News’ Jacquelyn LeBel and The Canadian Press



