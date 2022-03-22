Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Pickering

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 12:02 pm
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police cruiser. Global News

A 44-year-old woman was left with critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Pickering on Monday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said a pedestrian was hit around 9:12 p.m. while crossing the road in the area of Amberlea Road and Miranda Court, near Whites Road and Strouds Lane.

The victim, a Pickering resident, suffered critical injures and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Trending Stories

Read more: Man transported to hospital after stabbing, carjacking at Fairview Mall: Toronto police

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagPickering tagDurham Regional Police tagPedestrian Struck tagDurham Police tagDRPS tagPickering Collision tagAmberlea Road and Miranda Court tagPedestrian struck Pickering tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers