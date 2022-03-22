Woman critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Pickering

Send this page to someone via email

A 44-year-old woman was left with critical injuries after she was hit by a vehicle in Pickering on Monday, police say.

Durham Regional Police said a pedestrian was hit around 9:12 p.m. while crossing the road in the area of Amberlea Road and Miranda Court, near Whites Road and Strouds Lane.

The victim, a Pickering resident, suffered critical injures and was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and was uninjured.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5255 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

