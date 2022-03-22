Menu

Freezing rain, strong wind expected in Guelph area, Waterloo Region: Environment Canada

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 22, 2022 10:04 am
Click to play video: 'Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring' Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely for Ontario this spring
Colder than normal conditions will prevail through at least the first week or two of April. As Global News’ Chief Meteorologist Anthony Farnell reports, this late-season chill combined with an active storm track means lots of rain and at least the potential for additional snow and ice.

The Guelph area and Waterloo Region could be in for a miserable day on Wednesday with Environment Canada calling for freezing rain and strong wind gusts.

A special weather statement has been issued for most of southwestern Ontario with the nasty weather expected to begin in the morning and last into the evening.

Read more: Ontario spring forecast — Above normal rainfall with big swings in temperature likely

“Freezing rain is expected to develop early Wednesday morning,” Environment Canada said. “Freezing rain will begin to change over to rain late in the afternoon.”

The weather office said the freezing rain could bring up to eight millimetres of ice accretion and strong winds gusting up to 70 km/h.

Rainfall amounts could get up to 20 millimetres, which may lead to localized flooding, Environment Canada said.

Read more: Voting opens for CAA’s worst roads in Ontario for 2022

If the weather plays out as predicted, the agency said residents could be faced with power outages and icy roads.

“The partially frozen ground may have a reduced ability to absorb this rainfall and localized flooding may be possible,” Environment Canada said.

Forecasters are calling the temperature in the area to be close to the freezing mark throughout the day Wednesday before rising to 4 C in the evening.

