Canada

Kingston woman facing charges in vehicle ramming incident

By Ryan Peddigrew Global News
Posted March 21, 2022 6:29 pm
A 27-year-old Kingston woman faces a charge of dangerous operation after police say she rammed her vehicle into another multiple times on the weekend. View image in full screen
A 27-year-old Kingston woman faces a charge of dangerous operation after police say she rammed her vehicle into another multiple times on the weekend. Global Kingston

Kingston police say a 27-year-old local woman has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle after an incident on Sunday.

According to police, just before 2 p.m. on Sunday officers responded to a disturbance in a parking lot on Yonge Street.

Just minutes before, they say the caller had come to the parking lot to pick up her children when a woman she knew came outside from her residence and began arguing with the driver over where they had parked.

Read more: Belleville family involved in deadly Florida crash

The woman returned inside and police say she called a friend, the accused, who then showed up and there was a “physical altercation,” according to police.

When the two were separated, police say the accused got into her vehicle and intentionally struck the caller’s vehicle two or three times while the caller and her children were inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Read more: 2 Ottawa boys face attempted murder charges after stabbing in Kingston park

Police responded not long after and found the accused in her vehicle nearby, then arrested and brought her to police headquarters.

The woman was charged and released on conditions to appear in court at a future date.

