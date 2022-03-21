Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting 3 women while working as healer

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 21, 2022 2:34 pm
Police say the investigation began last May after a complaint was filed with the service. View image in full screen
Police say the investigation began last May after a complaint was filed with the service. File / Global News

An Ottawa man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults on three women.

Police say the investigation began last May after a complaint was filed with the service.

Read more: 2 Ottawa boys face attempted murder charges after stabbing in Kingston park

They say the three incidents took place in 2021 while the suspect was carrying out his duties as an Indigenous traditional healer at the Wabano Health Centre in Ottawa.

Trending Stories

Ralph King, 57, is charged with three counts of sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court today.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Crime tagSexual Assault tagOttawa tagOttawa Police tagOttawa crime tagOttawa healer charged tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers