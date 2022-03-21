Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting 3 women while working as healer

An Ottawa man has been charged in connection with alleged sexual assaults on three women.
Police say the investigation began last May after a complaint was filed with the service.
They say the three incidents took place in 2021 while the suspect was carrying out his duties as an Indigenous traditional healer at the Wabano Health Centre in Ottawa.
Trending Stories
Ralph King, 57, is charged with three counts of sexual assault.
He is scheduled to appear in court today.
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Comments