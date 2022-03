Send this page to someone via email

Global News, along with Corus Radio stations, are supporting April Foods Day in partnership with Feed Ontario to help fight food insecurity.

Starting March 28th you can make a donation to Feed Ontario and support local food banks in your communities and across Ontario.

Text Food to 4-5-6-7-8 to donate.

To make an online donation to Feed Ontario, click here

To find a full list of Feed Ontario food banks click here

Thank you in advance for your generous donation!