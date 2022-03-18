Feel-good Friday: Global BC’s highlights of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Each week at Global BC, we’re going to highlight our stories to bring a bright spot to your Friday and into the weekend.

Here are five stories we want to share:

North Okanagan Valley Gleaners continue to aid Ukraine during war

The North Okanagan Valley Gleaners Society is getting ready to ship another load of food aid to help Ukraine next week.

The non-profit, which turns donated vegetables into dehydrated soup mix at a Lavington, B.C. processing plant, has been sending food and medical aid to Ukraine for years.

The Gleaners partner with organizations working all over the world. This year they’ve already sent food aid to Jamaica, Cuba and Ukraine.

‘Hell or High Water’ fundraiser aiding victims of B.C.’s devastating floods

The Hell or High Water Disaster Relief fundraiser included a 12-hour live-streamed telethon, with more than 100 musical performances and video messages from dignitaries, locals and musicians, along with a live concert at Mission’s Clarke Foundation Theatre.

Funds from the event will go to families in the communities of Merritt, Lytton, Princeton and Abbotsford along with surrounding First Nations communities, all of which were hit by November’s disaster, just months after being ravaged by deadly wildfires.

Nephew, uncle from B.C. to share $8M lottery win

It was a big week for lottery winners in B.C.

Not one, but two B.C. residents will be sharing last week’s $8 million Lotto 649 jackpot.

On Tuesday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) introduced the province’s two newest millionaires: John Bonner and Travis Bonner, an uncle and nephew duo from Chilliwack.

According to the BCLC, their ticket, purchased at Unsworth Market in Chilliwack, was the only one in the nation to match all six winning numbers: 16, 25, 31, 34, 40, and 42.

Winning lottery ticket worth $6M sold in B.C.

On Thursday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) announced that someone in Vancouver purchased a ticket that matched all six numbers for Wednesday night’s draw — a $6-million windfall.

The winning numbers were 1, 3, 8, 14, 15, and 16, and the ticket was the only one in Canada to match all six.

‘I dropped everything’: Rescuers hailed as heroes for saving mother and son lost in B.C. forest

A 12-year-old boy and his mother are safe and back home after spending a cold night along the Chehalis River in the forest near Chilliwack.

“I was at my kitchen window and I seen something walking down the trail here,” Robin Chapman from the Sts’ailes Nation told Global News.

She had seen the mother, who was crying about her missing son.

“She was terrified,” Chapman said. “First of all because her son was missing out there and she was just freezing cold.”

