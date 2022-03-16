Menu

Comments

Crime

Two men charged in a pair of separate collisions: Guelph police

By Mike Hodges Global News
Posted March 16, 2022 11:08 am
Guelph police responded to a pair of separate collisions this week, resulting in impaired driving charges for two men. Police say no injuries were reported in either incident. View image in full screen
Guelph police responded to a pair of separate collisions this week, resulting in impaired driving charges for two men. Police say no injuries were reported in either incident. Guelph police / Supplied

Guelph police said two men are facing impaired driving charges after a pair of separate collisions.

The first crash — a two-vehicle collision — occurred just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Victoria Road and Grange Street.

Officers reportedly noticed the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath before giving him a roadside screening test, which he failed.

Police said testing at the police station detected more than double the legal limit in his system.

Read more: Impaired driver had four times the legal limit of alcohol in his system by noon: police

Then at around 1:00 Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a vehicle in the ditch on Laird Road.

They say the man was still in his driver’s seat when officers arrived and there was damage to the front end of the car.

Officers reportedly noticed the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath before they gave him a roadside screening test, which he failed.

They said testing at the station then detected a 28-year-old Cambridge man had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

Read more: Man charged with impaired driving after pedestrian hit in Guelph: police

In addition to impaired driving charges, both drivers had their licences suspended for 90 days and vehicles impounded for a week.

Police are not reporting any injuries in either incident.

 

