Two men charged in a pair of separate collisions: Guelph police

Guelph police said two men are facing impaired driving charges after a pair of separate collisions.

The first crash — a two-vehicle collision — occurred just after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Victoria Road and Grange Street.

Officers reportedly noticed the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath before giving him a roadside screening test, which he failed.

Police said testing at the police station detected more than double the legal limit in his system.

Then at around 1:00 Wednesday morning, police responded to reports of a vehicle in the ditch on Laird Road.

They say the man was still in his driver’s seat when officers arrived and there was damage to the front end of the car.

Officers reportedly noticed the smell of alcohol on the driver’s breath before they gave him a roadside screening test, which he failed.

They said testing at the station then detected a 28-year-old Cambridge man had more than double the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

In addition to impaired driving charges, both drivers had their licences suspended for 90 days and vehicles impounded for a week.

Police are not reporting any injuries in either incident.