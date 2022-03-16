Body of man who jumped off Saskatoon bridge recovered

Send this page to someone via email

fThe body of a man in Saskatoon has been recovered from the South Saskatchewan River after 14 days.

Community members and organizations gathered to assist the family in searching for 27-year-old Nathaniel Bear, originally from the Mistawasis Nêhiyawak Nation.

On Saturday, March 12th, Prince Albert Grand Council’s Search, Rescue and Recovery (PAGC-SRR) Team and the Hutterian Emergency Aquatic Response Team (HEART) provided support to the Saskatoon Fire Department in the successful search efforts.

PAGC was contacted by the Chief of Mistawasis Nêhiyawak Nation to use their Search, Rescue and Recovery team to recover Bear’s body.

“We are committed to helping families during their times of grief and loss, and we are fortunate we are able to offer these services to our communities,” stated Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte.

Story continues below advertisement

On February 27, Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) were called to the area of its train bridge, and the Saskatoon Fire Department, who had the equipment and resources, were deployed in an effort to rescue the man.

But unfortunately, their efforts were not successful and the search was temporarily suspended and resumed with the assistance of SPS Air Support Unit, the SPS Public Safety Search and Rescue along both sides of the riverbank.

SPS officers along with their air support unit, the SPS Public Safety Search and Rescue and the fire department were part of the search using boats, divers and sonar technology to aid their search.

“After reviewing the footage, they detected a promising anomaly, and formulated a plan to search the spot on Saturday, March 12th, which was successful,” stated PAGC.

The results were unsuccessful until the search continued on March 9 where the PAGC-SRR and the HEART teams joined with the search. On March 12, they teams recovered Bear’s body from the river.

The SPS provided provided Global Regina with a statement, sending their condolences to the family.

Story continues below advertisement

“The SPS had extensive involvement in the search for Mr. Bear beginning with our attendance at the scene at the time the incident was occurring,” SPS stated.

“We utilized boats, divers, sonar and our airplane in our attempts to locate Mr. Bear. The investigation was assigned to an investigator with our Missing Persons Unit and our Victim Services Unit has been in contact the family. The unit offered and will continue to offer support if required.”

The Chief of Mistawasis stated he is extremely grateful for the help from PAGC, the HEART teams and all other volunteers to help search for one of his community members.

“The dedication and professionalism of all those involved has allowed the family to now begin their grieving process and start their healing journey as a family,” stated Chief Darryl Watson.

Global Regina reached out to the family but did not hear back in time of publishing this article.

0:45 Boy rescued from Saskatchewan River by 3 passersby Boy rescued from Saskatchewan River by 3 passersby – Apr 13, 2021