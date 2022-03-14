Menu

Crime

Hamilton Police treating shooting in Mountain residential neighbourhood as ‘targeted’

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 5:46 pm
Hamilton Police say a shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday March 14 at Mountain residential area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Trenholme Crescent. View image in full screen
Hamilton Police say a shooting was reported just before 2 a.m. Monday March 14 at Mountain residential area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Trenholme Crescent. Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton police are treating an early Monday shooting on the east Mountain as a “targeted” incident.

Investigators say they received a call for shots fired just before 2 a.m. in a residential area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Trenholme Crescent,  not far from Trenholme Park and Albion Falls.

“Police investigated and located bullet holes at a residence in the area,’ Cst. Indy Bharaj said in release on Monday afternoon.

“No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.”

Detectives insist there is no risk to public safety and are asking residents in the area to review security surveillance

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3851 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers

