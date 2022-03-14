Hamilton Police treating shooting in Mountain residential neighbourhood as ‘targeted’

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are treating an early Monday shooting on the east Mountain as a “targeted” incident.

Investigators say they received a call for shots fired just before 2 a.m. in a residential area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Trenholme Crescent, not far from Trenholme Park and Albion Falls.

“Police investigated and located bullet holes at a residence in the area,’ Cst. Indy Bharaj said in release on Monday afternoon.

“No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.”

Detectives insist there is no risk to public safety and are asking residents in the area to review security surveillance

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3851 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers

Hamilton Police responded to the report of a shooting on the Hamilton Mountain. Police located bullet holes at a residence in the area. Division 30 Criminal Investigation Branch have carriage of the investigation. READ MORE: https://t.co/Gb39RJ1VKw — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 14, 2022