Hamilton Police treating shooting in Mountain residential neighbourhood as ‘targeted’

Hamilton police are treating an early Monday shooting on the east Mountain as a “targeted” incident.
Investigators say they received a call for shots fired just before 2 a.m. in a residential area near Upper Kenilworth Avenue and Trenholme Crescent, not far from Trenholme Park and Albion Falls.
“Police investigated and located bullet holes at a residence in the area,’ Cst. Indy Bharaj said in release on Monday afternoon.
“No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.”
Detectives insist there is no risk to public safety and are asking residents in the area to review security surveillance
Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton police at 905-546-3851 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers
