Crime

Man wanted in connection with Montreal homicide arrested in Halifax

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 4:37 pm
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. View image in full screen
A Montreal police badge is shown during a news conference in Montreal, Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Montreal police confirm they have made an arrest in connection with a fatal stabbing last October, the city’s 27th homicide of 2021.

In a press release, Montreal police said Terrell Jacobs, was apprehended on a Canada-wide warrant Friday evening in Halifax, N.S.

The 26-year-old, who is detained in Halifax, appeared by video-conference at the Montreal courthouse on Monday to face murder charges.

Police said the events date back to Oct. 29, when a 24-year-old was man was found in alley near Hope Avenue in downtown Montreal shortly before 8 p.m.

Trending Stories

The victim had been stabbed in the chest, according to first responders who at the scene. He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Montreal police said the Major Crimes Unit worked in close collaboration with Halifax Regional Police, who apprehended the suspect and searched his home in the Nova Scotian capital.

