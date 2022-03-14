Kingston, Ont. police charge woman with robbery, uttering death threats

Send this page to someone via email

A 39-year-old Kingston, Ont., woman is facing charges after a north-end store was robbed on Friday night.

Police say the robbery happened late Friday night.

It’s alleged a woman walked into a Sutherland Drive store, produced a knife and demanded cash and some merchandise.

Police say she threatened another employee at the store with death if the worker behind the counter did not comply with her demands.

An arrest was made at Montreal street home Saturday morning.

Jennifer Durling is charged with robbery and making death threats.

