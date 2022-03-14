Menu

Crime

Kingston, Ont. police charge woman with robbery, uttering death threats

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 3:20 pm
Kingston Police Station View image in full screen
Kingston Police have made an arrest in relation to a weekend robbery. Global Kingston

A 39-year-old Kingston, Ont., woman is facing charges after a north-end store was robbed on Friday night.

Police say the robbery happened late Friday night.

It’s alleged a woman walked into a Sutherland Drive store, produced a knife and demanded cash and some merchandise.

Read more: SIU investigates several incidents involving Kingston police

Police say she threatened another employee at the store with death if the worker behind the counter did not comply with her demands.

An arrest was made at Montreal street home Saturday morning.

Jennifer Durling is charged with robbery and making death threats.

Click to play video: 'Kingstonians continue to show their colours supporting residents in war torn Ukraine' Kingstonians continue to show their colours supporting residents in war torn Ukraine
Kingstonians continue to show their colours supporting residents in war torn Ukraine
