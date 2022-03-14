Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

24 to 35 cm of snow to hit Highway 3: Environment Canada

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted March 14, 2022 1:24 pm
Anywhere from 25 to 35 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before Tuesday night, with heavy snow expected from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning.
Anywhere from 25 to 35 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before Tuesday night, with heavy snow expected from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Courtesy: Drive BC

A winter storm warning has been issued for the portion of Highway 3 between Paulson Summit and Kootenay Pass.

Anywhere from 25 to 35 centimetres of snow is expected to fall before Tuesday night, with heavy snow expected from Monday afternoon to Tuesday morning. Approximately 15 centimetres of snow will accumulate by Tuesday morning.

Read more: Section of Highway 3 in B.C.’s Southern Interior reopened after earlier rock slide

“The atmosphere becomes unstable Tuesday afternoon when convective heavy flurries are expected,” Environment Canada said in a press release.

Trending Stories

The national weather agency explained that convective flurries are periods of intense snow and during these times, there’s more uncertainty in the snowfall accumulations. Therefore, an additional 10 to 20 centimetres of snow is possible by Tuesday night, the agency said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: 32-year-old man killed in vehicle accident, Highway 3 closed west of Keremeos, B.C.

The snow levels during this period are 1,000 to 1,200 metres. Snow will fall above the snow levels and rain showers are expected to fall at lower elevations.

All of this means road conditions may be challenging to motorists should be careful.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment Canada tagSnowfall Warning tagHighway 3 tagwinter storm warning tagKootenay Pass tagPaulson Summit tagSnowfall accumulations tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers