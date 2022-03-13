Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man charged after gun seized during traffic stop in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 13, 2022 1:00 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

Police say one man has been charged after a firearm was seized in Brampton, Ont.

In a press release, Peel Regional police said officers were investigating a vehicle in the area of Ebenezer and Gore roads on Friday just after 10 p.m.

Officers said one of the occupants in the vehicle was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Read more: Man in critical condition after shooting in Toronto: police

Police said 23-year-old Jeron Adams from Toronto was assessed numerous charges, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, posession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and careless use of a firearm.

Trending Stories

According to police, Adams was held for a bail hearing at a Brampton court on March 12.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Click to play video: 'Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime' Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime
Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime – Feb 15, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagFirearm tagBrampton Crime tagweapons charges tagFirearm Charges taggore road tagEbenezer Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers