Man charged after gun seized during traffic stop in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police say one man has been charged after a firearm was seized in Brampton, Ont.

In a press release, Peel Regional police said officers were investigating a vehicle in the area of Ebenezer and Gore roads on Friday just after 10 p.m.

Officers said one of the occupants in the vehicle was allegedly found to be in possession of a loaded firearm.

Police said 23-year-old Jeron Adams from Toronto was assessed numerous charges, including knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, posession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and careless use of a firearm.

According to police, Adams was held for a bail hearing at a Brampton court on March 12.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

2:17 Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime Toronto police reveal startling statistics around gun crime – Feb 15, 2022