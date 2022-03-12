Toronto man arrested in connection with theft of vehicle that had a child inside

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle that had a child inside.

According to a police statement, officers received a report on March 6 that a vehicle had been stolen in the area of Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police said a grey Nissan Micra had been parked at the back of a mall and had been left running with a 12-year-old child asleep in the back seat.

According to investigators, a man got into the vehicle and drove out of the plaza heading westbound with the child still inside.

Officers said the car was abandoned in a parking lot a “short time later” and that the 12-year-old had been located by officers “without injury.”

Police believe the suspect fled the area in a taxi.

On Friday evening, police arrested 34-year-old Yuri Davydov.

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with release order and breach of probation.

Investigators thanked the public for their help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.