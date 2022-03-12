Menu

Crime

Toronto man arrested in connection with theft of vehicle that had a child inside

By Kabi Moulitharan & Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 12, 2022 12:47 pm
Yuri Davydov was arrested in connection to a vehicle theft investigation. View image in full screen
Yuri Davydov was arrested in connection to a vehicle theft investigation. / Toronto Police

Toronto police say they have arrested a man wanted in connection with the theft of a vehicle that had a child inside.

According to a police statement, officers received a report on March 6 that a vehicle had been stolen in the area of Wilson Avenue and Dufferin Street.

Police said a grey Nissan Micra had been parked at the back of a mall and had been left running with a 12-year-old child asleep in the back seat.

Read more: Police seeking to identify suspect after vehicle with child inside stolen in Toronto

According to investigators, a man got into the vehicle and drove out of the plaza heading westbound with the child still inside.

Officers said the car was abandoned in a parking lot a “short time later” and that the 12-year-old had been located by officers “without injury.”

Police believe the suspect fled the area in a taxi.

On Friday evening, police arrested 34-year-old Yuri Davydov.

Read more: More than 200 vehicles worth $11 million recovered from ‘prolific auto-theft ring’: Peel police

He has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, failing to comply with release order and breach of probation.

Investigators thanked the public for their help in identifying the suspect.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.

