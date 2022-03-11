COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports new hospitalized case, removes 3 deaths from database

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health has removed three previously reported deaths from its COVID-19 database, according to data released Friday afternoon.

The health unit’s COVID-19 tracker, issued around 4:25 p.m., reported the following data for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation:

Deaths: 58 since the pandemic was declared. No new deaths were reported on Friday, however, the health unit reported three less deaths due to a change in provincial methodology reporting. Details were not available on which deaths were removed. Last week Dr. Thomas Piggott, medical officer of health, noted the deaths were “early in the pandemic.”

“This change provides a more accurate representation of the number of deaths due to COVID-19, rather than a number that includes all people who had COVID-19 at time of death,” the health unit reports.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 20 since Thursday.

PCR lab-confirmed active cases: 138 — up from 131 reported on Thursday. The health unit notes the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 5,784 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Hospitalized cases: Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday afternoon reported 12 inpatients with COVID-19. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

The health unit on Friday reported 219 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic’s beginning (one more) and 35 cases (unchanged) have been admitted to an intensive care unit since March 2020.

Resolved cases: 16 more since Thursday. The 5,608 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 97 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Clinics/testing: The health unit updates its list on its website of clinics offering first, second and third vaccine doses for youth ages 12 to 17 and adults, as well as first doses for children aged five to 11. Walk-ins are available for any eligible age or dose at the Healthy Planet Arena in Peterborough.

Walk-in clinics will be also be held every Wednesday in March at the Peterborough Public Library from noon to 6 p.m. for first, second and booster doses. Residents eligible for a fourth dose can also walk in.

Starting next week, our vaccinators will be turning the Healthy Planet Arena into a beach party! Join the fun and get your COVID-19 vaccine. Learn more about upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics at https://t.co/fWMqTEwvEy pic.twitter.com/lhHGWWgqvV — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) March 11, 2022

All other sites require appointments to be booked on Ontario’s online portal or by calling the provincial vaccine booking call centre at 1-833-943-3900.

Vaccination: Daily updates are posted on the COVID-19 tracker. Of note, 331,917 doses have been administered since Jan. 26, 2021 — 117 more doses since Thursday’s update.

Eligible residents (ages five and up): 87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.7 per cent have three doses.

87.2 per cent have one dose; 84 per cent have two doses and 54.7 per cent have three doses. Adults (age 18 and up): 90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62 per cent have three doses.

90 per cent have one dose; 88.1 per cent have two doses and 62 per cent have three doses. Youth (ages five to 11): 55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.4 per cent have two doses.

55.9 per cent have one dose and 36.4 per cent have two doses. Youth (ages 12 to 17): 83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13.9 per cent have three doses.

83.4 per cent have one dose, 80.2 per cent have two doses and 13.9 per cent have three doses. Doses: 123,514 residents have received a first dose while 118,884 have received two doses and 77,507 have received a third (booster) dose.

A number of Peterborough and area pharmacies offer vaccinations to eligible recipients. Appointments are required and can be made by calling the respective pharmacies or visiting the Ontario government’s website.

Testing continues at Peterborough Regional Health Centre’s assessment centre at 1 Hospital Dr. More information about booking a test through the COVID-19 Assessment Centre can be found on the health unit’s website.

Rapid antigen tests: Pharmacies and grocery retailers in Peterborough and Peterborough County are offering kits. Visit the government’s website for updated availability.

Outbreaks

No new outbreaks were reported Friday. Active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon include:

Rubidge Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 10.

in Peterborough: Declared March 10. Congregate living facility (No. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8.

(No. 27) in Peterborough: Declared March 8. Princess Gardens Retirement Residence in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home late Wednesday reported four residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19 — an additional case since the initial outbreak.

in Peterborough: Declared March 3, the home late Wednesday reported four residents in the Enriched Care area of the home tested positive for COVID-19 — an additional case since the initial outbreak. Fairhaven long-term care in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Thursday morning, the home reported the outbreak had five active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally-run facility on Monday.

in Peterborough: Outbreak declared Feb. 24 in the Riverside 1 Special Care home area. On Thursday morning, the home reported the outbreak had five active resident cases. All cases have been resolved in the Riverside 3 area of the home, according to the municipally-run facility on Monday. Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Feb. 22.

There have been 949 cases (unchanged since Thursday) associated with 111 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared — 70 cases in the past 30 days and five cases over the past seven days.