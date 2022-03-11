Menu

Comments closed.

Crime

3 arrested as Project Wattle nets drugs, handgun in Peterborough County, Durham Region: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 11, 2022 4:02 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Three men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Peterborough County and Durham Region. The Canadian Press file

Three Durham-area men face drug-related charges following an investigation by OPP and the Peterborough Police Service.

According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of Project Wattle, the investigation on Thursday included five search warrants being executed at residences in Peterborough County and Durham Region (with assistance from the Durham Regional Police Service).

Read more: 2 arrested after Cobourg police seize fentanyl, cocaine, other drugs

Police say officers seized a loaded handgun and a “large” quantity of fentanyl and cocaine. Three people were arrested.

Robert Davis, 30, and Francis Laffier, 24, both of Pickering, and Mark Stephens, 24, of Oshawa, were each charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (opioid)

Davis was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order.

Stephens was also charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Both were released and will appear in court in Peterborough on April 19.

Laffier was also charged with possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine), four firearm-related charges (including one contrary to a prohibition order) and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

He was held in custody and was scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday, OPP said.

