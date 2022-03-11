COVID-19: HKPR reports death in Kawartha Lakes, removes 4 deaths from database

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has reported a new COVID-19 death and removed four previously reported deaths from its database, according to an update released on Friday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 1:45 p.m. reported case data as set out below.

Deaths: 104 — A new death was reported Friday in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Four death cases previously reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes were removed from the health unit’s database on Friday to align with changes in provincial reporting. The health unit says the four deaths have been identified as “unrelated to COVID-19.”

Global News Peterborough has requested further details on the cases removed. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 74 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 18 since Thursday — 12 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, five in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 106 — up from 105 on Thursday. Among the 106 active cases are 68 in the Kawarthas, 35 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Six cases are currently in hospital — one more since Thursday. There are no cases receiving care in an intensive care unit (one less). There have been 188 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 98 in the Kawarthas (one more), 81 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two patients as of noon Friday (unchanged) with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,289 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending, with 3,624 in the Kawarthas, 3,247 in Northumberland County, and 415 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 7,092 — an additional 19 since Thursday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.2 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported on Friday.

There are two active outbreaks as of Friday afternoon (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay: Declared March 2.

in Lindsay: Declared March 2. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 9 reported 44 active cases among inmates — unchanged since March 7. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.

