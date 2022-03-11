Lindsay public schools placed under hold and secure, school board says

A number of schools in Lindsay, Ont. are under a hold and secure following reports of gun shots in the area.
Around noon, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board stated the following schools are under hold and secure due to an unnamed incident being investigated by police:
- Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute
- Leslie Frost Public School
- Central Senior School
- Queen Victoria Public School
- Parkview Public School
- Alexandra Public School
According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers responded to reports of “multiple shots fired” on Peel Street. Officers are focusing on the areas of Peel and Albert Streets and William Street North and Orchard Park Road.
“In a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue,” the school board stated. “Students will not be permitted outside while a hold and secure is in place. Police are on the scene.”
