Lindsay public schools placed under hold and secure, school board says

A number of schools in Lindsay, Ont. are under a hold and secure following reports of gun shots in the area.

Around noon, the Trillium Lakelands District School Board stated the following schools are under hold and secure due to an unnamed incident being investigated by police:

Lindsay Collegiate Vocational Institute

Leslie Frost Public School

Central Senior School

Queen Victoria Public School

Parkview Public School

Alexandra Public School

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, officers responded to reports of “multiple shots fired” on Peel Street. Officers are focusing on the areas of Peel and Albert Streets and William Street North and Orchard Park Road.

LCVI, Leslie Frost PS, Central Senior School, Queen Victoria PS, Parkview PS, and Alexandra PS are in a hold and secure as a precaution due to an incident in the community currently being investigated by police. We will communicate further once we have more information. — TLDSB (@TLDSB) March 11, 2022

“In a hold and secure, exterior doors are locked and classroom routines and lessons continue,” the school board stated. “Students will not be permitted outside while a hold and secure is in place. Police are on the scene.”

More to come…