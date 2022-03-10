4 charged in connection with firearms, drug trafficking investigation in Peel Region

Send this page to someone via email

Police say four people have been charged in connection with a drug trafficking and firearms investigation in Peel Region.

In a press release issued Thursday, Peel Regional Police said in the summer of 2021, officers with the force’s specialized enforcement bureau guns and gangs team launched an investigation into the “criminality of a local area street gang with strong ties to Brampton.”

Police said Project Copper was aimed at “investigating the various members of the gang and their involvement in drug trafficking and firearms possession throughout the Region of Peel and the GTA.”

According to police, on March 4, officers with the Peel Regional Police and from other agencies in Toronto, York, Halton and the RCMP executed 11 search warrants in the Greater Toronto Area.

As a result, police said the following were seized:

A fully automatic UZI Mini nine-millimetre carbine machine gun with 28 rounds of ammunition and an altered serial number.

A loaded semi-automatic .45-calibre Glock pistol containing six rounds of ammunition.

Cocaine and hashish with an estimated value of $10,000.

Currency and jewelry.

A Jeep Cherokee that had been stolen.

Police said 24-year-old Marlon Penny from Brampton was arrested and is facing several firearm and drug-related charges.

Officers say Penny was held pending a bail hearing.

According to police, 32-year-old Jamar Lewis from Brampton was also arrested and is facing several charges, including those related to firearms and drug trafficking. He was also held pending a bail hearing.

Officers said Nicolas McInnis, 28, from Toronto was arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

Police said he was held pending a bail hearing.

According to police, 36-year-old Luigi Callisto from Brampton was arrested and has been charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Officers said he was released with a future court date set for May.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.