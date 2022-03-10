Peterborough man charged with sexual interference involving girl: police

A Peterborough man was charged Thursday in connection with a reported sexual assault in February.
According to the Peterborough Police Service, an investigation was launched after police received information about a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl.
The investigation led to officers executing a search warrant at a residence on Thursday morning. One person was taken into custody, police said.
A 21-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with sexual interference.
He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday, police said.
