Crime

Peterborough man charged with sexual interference involving girl: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted March 10, 2022 1:29 pm
Peterborough Police View image in full screen
According to police, a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in February, leading to the arrest of a man on March 10. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man was charged Thursday in connection with a reported sexual assault in February.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, an investigation was launched after police received information about a sexual assault involving a 13-year-old girl.

The investigation led to officers executing a search warrant at a residence on Thursday morning. One person was taken into custody, police said.

A 21-year-old Peterborough man was arrested and charged with sexual interference.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday, police said.

