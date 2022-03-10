COVID-19: HKPR reports 5 hospitalized cases, 105 active lab-confirmed cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has 29 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, according to data released on Thursday afternoon.

The regional health unit’s dashboard as of 12:35 p.m. reported the following case data:

Deaths: 107 — unchanged since Wednesday. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, the health unit has reported 77 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 29 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

New lab-confirmed cases: 29 since Wednesday — 14 each in the City of Kawartha Lakes and Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Active lab-confirmed cases: 105 — down from 107 reported on Wednesday. Among the 105 active cases are 63 in the Kawarthas, 40 in Northumberland County and two in Haliburton County. The health unit notes that due to changes in provincial testing guidelines, the number of active cases is an “underestimate” of actual community spread.

Hospitalized cases: Five cases are currently in hospital — down by one since Wednesday. One of the cases is listed as receiving care in an intensive care unit (unchanged). There have been 187 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared, including 97 in the Kawarthas, 81 in Northumberland County and nine in Haliburton County (one less due to reporting change). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported two patients as of noon Thursday (two less) with one identifying COVID-19 as the primary cause of admission. The health unit notes there are “slight delays” in reporting case admittance, intensive care unit admission and hospital discharges.

Cumulative cases: 7,272 since the pandemic’s beginning — three pending, with 3,612 in the Kawarthas, 3,243 in Northumberland County and 414 in Haliburton County.

Resolved cases: 7,073 — an additional 31 since Wednesday. The resolved cases make up approximately 97.2 per cent of all cases.

Rapid-antigen tests: The Ontario government says free rapid antigen tests will be made available at select grocery stores and pharmacies. For other community eligibility, visit the government’s website.

Vaccination: Walk-in vaccination clinics are open for anyone aged five and older looking for a first, second or booster dose at immunization clinics in Cobourg, Lindsay, Colborne, Minden, Fenelon Falls, Brighton and Campbellford.

In-house clinics at the health unit’s offices in Lindsay and Port Hope run over the next few weeks on Fridays and Saturdays. More details can be found in this Global News Peterborough article.

Appointments can also be booked via the provincial booking system or by calling 1-833-943-3900 (TTY for people who are deaf, hearing-impaired or speech-impaired: 1-866-797-0007). A list of dates and times is available on the health unit’s website.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports outbreaks at “high-risk settings.” No new outbreaks were reported on Thursday.

There are two active outbreaks as of Thursday afternoon (unless noted, case details were unavailable):

Home for Special Care — Eastside Lodge in Lindsay: Declared March 2.

in Lindsay: Declared March 2. Central East Correctional Centre: Declared Jan. 17. Outbreaks were declared on “multiple units.” The province on March 8 reported 44 active cases among inmates — unchanged from March 7 and down from 49 reported on March 6. At its peak, there were 269 cases reported on Jan. 31.