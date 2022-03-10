Okanagan weather: Clouds, mixed precipitation in weekend forecast

Send this page to someone via email

It was a sunny, but chilly start to Thursday in the Okanagan, with temperatures in the mid-minus single digits.

For the afternoon, temperatures should reach a high of around 5 C under a mix of sun and cloud, though the mercury will drop to around -3 C for Friday morning.

Also, clouds will return to finish the week, with a risk of snow starting on Friday afternoon.

View image in full screen There is a chance of some sprinkles on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Pockets of showers could be embedded in the precipitation, with a daytime high back in the mid-single digits.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected to linger over the weekend, with the potential for more pockets of mixed precipitation as afternoon temperatures reach the high single digits.

Double-digit heat returns to start next week, with the possibility of more showers on the way.

View image in full screen Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

