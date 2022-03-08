Menu

Weather

Mid-week sunshine, cloudy weekend in Okanagan weather forecast

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 8, 2022 4:30 pm
A satellite view of B.C. on March 8, 2022. According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan will see sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, with clouds starting to move in Thursday. View image in full screen
A satellite view of B.C. on March 8, 2022. According to Environment Canada, the Okanagan will see sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday, with clouds starting to move in Thursday. Skytracker / Global News

Sunshine is in the Okanagan weather forecast, though it won’t stay that way for long.

According to Environment Canada, the region will see nothing but sunny skies for the next two days, with daily highs on Tuesday of 6 C in the Central and North Okanagan, and 8 C in the South Okanagan.

Read more: Hazardous highway conditions in Sask. due to blowing snow, strong winds

Following overnight lows of -5 to -8, Wednesday’s daily highs will hover around 4 C throughout the valley.

The national weather agency is also calling for northerly winds of 20 to 50 km/h on Wednesday and a wind chill near -12 in the morning.

Projected wind chill values for Wednesday, March 9, 2022. View image in full screen
Projected wind chill values for Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Skytracker / Global News

For Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast, along with a high of 4 C and an overnight low of -5.

Trending Stories
But beginning Friday and at least through to Monday, cloudy skies will reign.

Daytime temperatures are expected to warm, with Friday’s mercury expected to hover between a daytime high of 5 C and an overnight low of 2 C. For Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers, with highs of 8-10 C and lows of 2-3 C.

Click to play video: 'B.C. evening weather forecast: March 6' B.C. evening weather forecast: March 6
B.C. evening weather forecast: March 6

In related news, a dust advisory for Vernon that was issued on Monday is still in effect.

The advisory was issued due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

