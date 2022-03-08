Mid-week sunshine, cloudy weekend in Okanagan weather forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Sunshine is in the Okanagan weather forecast, though it won’t stay that way for long.

According to Environment Canada, the region will see nothing but sunny skies for the next two days, with daily highs on Tuesday of 6 C in the Central and North Okanagan, and 8 C in the South Okanagan.

Following overnight lows of -5 to -8, Wednesday’s daily highs will hover around 4 C throughout the valley.

The national weather agency is also calling for northerly winds of 20 to 50 km/h on Wednesday and a wind chill near -12 in the morning.

For Thursday, a mix of sun and cloud is in the forecast, along with a high of 4 C and an overnight low of -5.

But beginning Friday and at least through to Monday, cloudy skies will reign.

Daytime temperatures are expected to warm, with Friday’s mercury expected to hover between a daytime high of 5 C and an overnight low of 2 C. For Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Environment Canada is calling for a 30 to 60 per cent chance of showers, with highs of 8-10 C and lows of 2-3 C.

In related news, a dust advisory for Vernon that was issued on Monday is still in effect.

The advisory was issued due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter that are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.