Traffic

Woman, 81, suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ after being struck by vehicle in Toronto

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 4:27 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in downtown Toronto in this file photo. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

An 81-year old woman has been transported to hospital with “life-threatening injuries” after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto, police say.

In a press release on Monday, Toronto police said at around 9:30 a.m., officers received report of a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in the Joicey Boulevard and Bathurst Street area.

Police said a man, 34, was driving a white Chevrolet pickup truck westbound on Joicey Boulevard and was making a left turn to head southbound on Bathurst Street.

Read more: Pedestrian sitting on sidewalk dies after being struck by vehicle in Toronto: police

Officers said the pedestrian was crossing Bathurst Street on the south side of Joicey Boulevard, from the west side to the east side, when she was struck by the vehicle.

According to police, the woman suffered “life-threatening injuries” and was transported to hospital for treatment. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene of the collision.

Officers said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

