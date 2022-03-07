In-person learning returns to Conestoga College in Kitchener

Send this page to someone via email

Most students at Conestoga College in Kitchener were back on campus Monday as the school returned to full in-person learning.

The school announced it would make the move on Friday, saying that, “a number of procedures are in place to continue to protect the health, safety and well-being of the college community as on-campus activities expand.”

The procedures include having all students, employees and visitors wear a college-issued mask as well as having proof of vaccination.

“These measures reflect the best guidance available from public health experts, as well as local, provincial and federal government officials,” the school noted.

The area’s two other major post secondary institutions have also made the return to campus.

Story continues below advertisement

On Feb. 28, Wilfrid Laurier in Waterloo completed a phased approach to in-person learning although that school also required face coverings and mandatory vaccinations.

The University of Waterloo followed a similar approach where in-person learning began for some classes on Feb. 7 while the largest classes continued online until Feb. 28.