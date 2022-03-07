Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

In-person learning returns to Conestoga College in Kitchener

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 7, 2022 3:22 pm
The Conestoga College campus. View image in full screen
The Conestoga College campus. Conestoga College

Most students at Conestoga College in Kitchener were back on campus Monday as the school returned to full in-person learning.

The school announced it would make the move on Friday, saying that, “a number of procedures are in place to continue to protect the health, safety and well-being of the college community as on-campus activities expand.”

Read more: Ford government earmarks $13.8M to Waterloo Region post-secondary schools for repairs, upgrades

The procedures include having all students, employees and visitors wear a college-issued mask as well as having proof of vaccination.

Trending Stories

“These measures reflect the best guidance available from public health experts, as well as local, provincial and federal government officials,” the school noted.

The area’s two other major post secondary institutions have also made the return to campus.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Could Omicron have been predicted? First-of-its-kind technology possibly foresees variants

On Feb. 28, Wilfrid Laurier in Waterloo completed a phased approach to in-person learning although that school also required face coverings and mandatory vaccinations.

The University of Waterloo followed a similar approach where in-person learning began for some classes on Feb. 7 while the largest classes continued online until Feb. 28.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagWaterloo news tagKitchener news tagCambridge news tagConestoga College tagConestoga College KItchener tagConestoga College COVID tagOntario college news tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers